North County Fire & Medical District special meeting

The North County Fire & Medical District will hold a special meeting 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix.

Agenda items include a review of the district financial report for December 2018 and reviewing fiscal year 2019-20 budget development schedule.

An updated fee schedule and approving agreements between NCFMD and South County Fire & Medical District.

NCFMD and SCFMD also operate as the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority.

AFMA will meet in the same room starting at 11 a.m. with agenda items including a public hearing relating to the adoption of the SCFMD amendment of the AFMA 2018-19 fiscal budget.

NCFMD and AFMA administrative offices are located in Sun City West.