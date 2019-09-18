North County Fire-Medical District schedules quarterly meeting

The North County Fire & Medical District will conduct its regularly scheduled quarterly public meeting 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix,

The NCFMD meeting follows the South County Fire & Medical District meeting which begins at 9 a.m. the same date and place.

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority, which consists of the two districts, will conduct its monthly meeting at 11 a.m.

The AFMA governing board consists if five members, three from NCFMD and two from SCFMD.

Agendas for the three meetings will be posted in advance on the Authority’s website, afma.az.gov.