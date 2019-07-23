Norberg starts Surprise City Council campaign early

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

It doesn’t have the historical significance of Muhammed Ali vs. Joe Frazier, but a rematch is headed for the Surprise City Council.

With a little more than a year before ballots are counted, Planning and Zoning Commissioner Gisele Norberg has already filed for a seat on the City Council in District 3.

It sets up a rematch with incumbent Patrick Duffy, who beat Ms. Norberg by 11 votes when the two battled it out in a special election last year.

That election was to fill the remaining term of John Williams, who resigned in 2017. Next August’s election will be for a full four-year term.

“In my opinion, our district is lacking service from our council person,” Ms. Norberg said. “The most important part of this job is service. Just going to two meetings a month is just part of your duties. Service to the people in this district is really important.”

When asked about the criticism, Mr. Duffy said, “I’m not even sure what she means,” before referencing his electronic communications with constituents, his appearance at most citywide events and hosting outreach meetings.

Mr. Duffy was appointed to the seat in 2017 after Mr. Williams resigned the seat after seven months on the job. Mr. Williams beat Ms. Norberg in a close race in 2016, which was her first attempt at running for the seat.

Now, she’ll be trying for it for the third time in four years.

“I feel like that’s all I’ve been doing,” Ms. Norberg said about election campaigning the last few years.

When Mr. Duffy and Ms. Norberg squared off last time, money became a contentious issue in the campaign. Ms. Norberg took Mr. Duffy to task for accepting around $11,000 in donations from fire fighters’ unions. She ultimately raised a few thousand dollars herself.

“Last time my biggest issue was fundraising,” said Ms. Norberg, about why she filed her papers with City Clerk Sherry Aguilar so early. “In order to start fundraising I had to put in my papers.”

She officially filed her papers on April 25, but only last week started a Facebook election page. So far, Ms. Norberg is the only one who has filed.

Mr. Duffy said he definitely plans on running but campaigning for 2020 isn’t even on his radar yet.

“I’m not even thinking about it yet,” Mr. Duffy said. “I’m too busy focusing on the city, not myself.”

Mr. Duffy, a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch, won the last election 1,578 votes to 1,567. Had the margin been two votes closer, it would have triggered an automatic recount.

The Surprise City Council initially appointed Mr. Duffy to the seat in September 2017, over six other applicants, including Ms. Norberg and Gary “Doc” Sullivan, who served on the Council from 2003 to 2007.

The Council chose Mr. Duffy by a 4-2 vote with then-Councilman Skip Hall and Councilman Ro-land Winters voting for Ms. Norberg, who was officially endorsed by then-State Senator and now U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko.

Both candidates have political science degrees. Mr. Duffy graduated from Arizona State Univer-sity, while Ms. Norberg graduated Magna Cum Laude from Washington State University-Vancouver with a bachelor’s in social sciences.

Mr. Duffy has lived in Surprise for about a decade and first became active in the city through the Parks and Recreation Department. He has also served on the city’s Municipal Property and Corporation Board, which handles debt issues.

Ms. Norberg has lived in District 3 since 2015. She’s works from home as an owner and inde-pendent distributor of AdvoCare weight loss products. She also owned and operated Direct Con-nect Wireless stores in Vancouver, Washington.

In District 5, which is also up for grabs next year, incumbent David Sanders already filed his in-tention to run again in the spring, while challenger Jack Hastings submitted his application earlier this month.

