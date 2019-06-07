New West Valley JUCO football program to play at Mountain Ridge

Richard Smith

Independent Newsmedia

One of the four new junior college football teams starting play in the Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference this fall is in the West Valley.

And for most players in Glendale or Peoria high schools, this home field is just down the road.

The Maricopa Mustangs will play their inaugural season at Mountain Ridge High School in north Glendale, thanks to an arrangement reached in part by Mustangs coach Doug Madoski and first-year Mountain Ridge coach … Doug Madoski.

That’s right, both teams announced Madoski as the new head coach within days of each other in mid-May. While his hire for Mountain Ridge was known first, the former Scottsdale Community College coach was in on the new venture from day one but could not be announced until his contractual obligations with Scottsdale ended.

By the time an announcement could be made, Madoski had also decided he could balance this JUCO football startup with the revival of a Mountain Lions program that went through an 0-10 season in 2018, then saw Vincent Ciliberti, the coach at the time, arrested as part of a Tempe Police child sex crimes sting.

“I live right up the road from (Mountain Ridge) and I decided if I could offer my help to do this, I would,” Madoski said. “To do a junior college practice in the morning and a high school practice in the afternoon was something I could make work.”

Madoski said some members of his staff should be able to coach both teams as well, though he also said much of his junior college staff has not been hired yet. Still, his interest in the HJCAC is no surprise considering league executive director Steven Weiss was on his staff at Scottsdale and will serve as the Mustangs’ recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach.

Weiss said Madoski and former Mesa Community College coach Ryan Felker were the two solid, recognizable names he knew would make the transition from the Maricopa County Community College District programs shut down after the 2018 season.

“Coach Madoski has been involved from the ground floor. And Coach Felker has been involved on the periphery,” Weiss said.

Felker will coach the Gila River Hawks, who will play at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert. Max Ragsdale’s Coyotes were the first school to step up and provide the most difficult thing for Weiss and fellow organizers to find — a home field.

“It was quite the challenge. We did not identify it as being as difficult of a situation as it was,” Weiss said. “Coach Ragsdale at Campo stepped up first and did an incredible job of making it happen.”

Case in point, home fields for the Papago Pumas and Salt River Scorpions are not finalized yet. Weiss said one team will play in central Phoenix and the other in the East Valley.

Weiss also said Jerome Daniels, who coached Phoenix College from 2012-2014, signed on as coach of the Salt River Scorpions. The announcement of the Papago coach neared as June began.

The academic model for the HJCAC is more finalized, though a few minor details are still being worked on. The league’s original plan of an online-based community college system for classes, while also offering Valley locations for advisement, counseling and tutoring, is now expanded upon.

Redlands, Calif.-based Community Christian College will provide the online courses. But, players preferring a more traditional classroom setting are now cleared to take their courses at MCCCD schools as well.

Madoski said parents who inquired about the league liked having the more traditional option as well. The online options are more a-la-carte, allowing for more flexibility than a traditional community college campus.

For example, Weiss said, a player interested in studying for a fire science degree could begin on that track online instead of having to wait until he finishes community college to start these classes.In many ways, the new junior college league will be what the individual players make of it. In year one at least no player will receive scholarship money.

“As a self-funded program in the startup year, there isn’t the budget to make that happen,” Weiss said.

Plans are, he said, to begin adding scholarships as the league solidifies down the road.

Still, Weiss said, the amount of interest from eligible players earlier this year at tryout combines, has him believing each roster will include at least 80 players and could top out around 100.

“The nice part is, there’s a lot of interest,” Madoski said.

Recently graduated Arizona high school football players faced a dearth of in-state opportunities like never before during this signing period. The closure of the four MCCCD programs (Glendale CC, Mesa CC, Phoenix College and Scottsdale CC) led to the other three JUCO football programs in Arizona (Arizona Western, Eastern Arizona and Pima CC) shutting down their teams.

And this state of approximately 7 million people has a mere three NCAA Division I football programs and two smaller NAIA programs.

With scholarship money at a premium, players not on the radar of Arizona, ASU or NAU at least have the two new smaller programs to consider. Both Arizona Christian and Ottawa Arizona offer partial scholarships to most players, but in many cases that will make the remaining cost of tuition higher than it was at local community colleges.

“We need to find a way to provide an opportunity for kids that can’t afford an Ottawa or ACU,” Madoski said.

OUAZ coach Mike Nesbitt said more recent high school graduated inquired about the Spirit program this year, and that part of this uptick can be attributed to the loss of junior college options in this state.

“We’re getting overrun with kids,” Nesbitt said. “With the lack of JUCO football and the success we had in our first year, more kids are showing interest.”

Nesbitt said he will be watching the new league with interest this fall and hopes it has staying power. Seven players on the Spirit’s 2018 roster played at an Arizona junior college before landing at Ottawa.

Camps are set to start Aug. 1, with the first game scheduled Aug. 24 at Mountain Ridge, where Madoski’s Marciopa Mustangs will take on New Mexico Military Institute.

That is a fairly quick turnaround, but Weiss said the new league did not want to reveal its plans prematurely.

“We didn’t want to have question marks or a half-cooked program. We didn’t want families to have to wonder if it was happening,” Weiss said.

Landing Mountain Ridge as the second home field was a key milestone for the group, after the school agreed to “share” the former four-time Western States Football League coach of the year in his 13 years at SCC.

“Mountain Ridge needed a stabilizing force to turn that thing around and their AD had the foresight to see that this was a unique opportunity do that and help the growth of junior college football as well,” Weiss said.

Now, teams are putting together their rosters with far more turnover than a typical junior college team. Madoski said only about 10 former Artichokes from Scottsdale figure to join his new team.

He spent more time than usual during and after the 2018 season trying to secure four-year college homes for his freshmen. And, Madoski said, coaches and programs entered the 2018 season believing football could still be saved in the Maricopa colleges if the MCCCD board elections went in the favor of pro-football forces.

They did not, at least not enough, and the coaches were left to explain why a league with more than three decades of tradition collapsed.

“It hit me pretty hard to think that these parents thought I was lying to them. In most cases, I’m the only one with the school they were in contact with. And I didn’t know how this went down or why it went down,” Madoski said.