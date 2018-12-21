New tennis court reservation system in SCW

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The tennis courts at the R. H. Johnson Recreation Center have been renovated, and now Rec Centers are opening a new way to reserve court time—online.

Online court reservations can be made beginning at 9pm on Sunday, Dec. 23 for the following seven days.

Reservations can be made by links from the primary RCSCW website, or going directly to https://holdmycourt.com/reserve2/scwtennis.

Resident can also load an app on phones and read a QR code symbol that will go directly to the reservation site.

No walk-in or phone-in reservations will be taken at the tower on Saturday, Dec, 22 for Monday, Dec. 24.