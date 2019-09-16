New park-and-ride to open in Peoria: will serve as Grand Avenue Limited stop

By Philip Haldiman

Peoria’s new park and ride at Old Town will celebrate a grand opening, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sept. 18, 8323 W. Peoria Ave.

The park-and-ride will serve as the new location for the Grand Avenue Limited commuter bus service and a meeting location for local vanpools and carpools.

Construction cost was $1.5 million, at no cost to the city.

Councilwoman Vicki Hunt, who represents the area, said she is beyond excited to welcome the new amenity to the positive redevelopment in Old Town.

“For the better part of the last 10 years this corner was a vacant, boarded up convenience store. Now it’s a place that residents and commuters will take advantage of daily,” she said. “Transit riders can see directly into our burgeoning Old Town, and that makes me very happy. Let’s face it – during our summers, 50 spaces of free covered parking will do a lot to alleviate the frustration of driving one’s own car.”

The park-and-ride also features pervious concreate, shaded parking, bicycle lockers and charging stations for electric vehicles. The new concreate helps recharge local groundwater while reducing the heat island effect.

Dignitaries and officials from the city of Peoria, Valley Metro and nearby communities are invited to attend the ceremony and a demonstration of the park-and-ride’s pervious concrete.

Valley Metro, in partnership with the city of Peoria, conducted a study to determine the new location at Grand and Peoria avenues.

It was previously located at 8410 W. Jefferson St., but the study found the new location would best meet Peoria’s short-term and mid-term transportation needs and provide an opportunity for future expansion, including support of potential express service and commuter rail.

If you go

What: Peoria park-and-ride grand opening ceremony

When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18

Where: 8323 W. Peoria Ave.