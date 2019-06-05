New manager for PORA

The Property Owners and Residents Association of Sun City West leaders hired a new office manager.

Tracy McGuire, a Sun City West resident, assumed her new duties May 27.

Ms. McGuire retired after a career in health care management in the Seattle area. She and her husband moved to Sun City West about one year ago.

“We are excited about Tracy coming aboard,” said Larry Woods, PORA governing board president. “Her background in personnel positions at various organizations brings a friendly face to our operation.”

Ms. McGuire said she is excited about working with PORA, stating her first missions will be to increase the volunteer network and bring a fresh perspective to the staff.

“My husband and I joined PORA shortly after coming here for their vendor referral program,” she said. “We also found information on great day-trips around Arizona at the Visitors Center.”

In the Seattle area Ms. McGuire was an active board member of the Pacific Northwest Ballet.