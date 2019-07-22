New home construction to start in January

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Andy Pedersen, K. Hovnanian Homes regional vice president of marketing, , said anticipated work start on the new project in Sun City West will be late January 2020. Opening for sales is anticipated in mid fall 2020, he added.

The project, called Four Seasons, will consist of 50 detached homes. Mr. Pedersen said the architects are still working on home design and don’t yet have anything to share.

“I can tell you that we will be building one fully merchandised model home,” he said.

The site for the new homes is a vacant eight-acre parking area that was used by the former Sundome Center for Performing Arts facility where the Fry’s grocery store is currently located.