New home construction to start in January

Site plan for new Four Season home development in Sun City West.
News

By Roger Ball
Independent Newsmedia

Andy Pedersen, K. Hovnanian Homes regional vice president of marketing, , said anticipated work start on the new project in Sun City West will be late January 2020. Opening for sales is anticipated in mid fall 2020, he added.

The project, called Four Seasons, will consist of 50 detached homes. Mr. Pedersen said the architects are still working on home design and don’t yet have anything to share.

“I can tell you that we will be building one fully merchandised model home,” he said.

The site for the new homes is a vacant eight-acre parking area that was used by the former Sundome Center for Performing Arts facility where the  Fry’s grocery store is currently located.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.