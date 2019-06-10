New guest rules and fees for RCSCW

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Sun City West residents, golfers and guests have new rules and fees starting July 1

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West governing board voted to administer a new guest policy and ID photo requirements at all check-in stations. This includes the four recreation centers, the seven golf courses, Sports Pavilion and library.

The new policy requires all guests to be accompanied by the owner of the recreation card being used to sign in. Additionally, any owner presenting a card with an outdated photo, or missing a photo in the computer system, will be given one week to obtain an updated photo before the card is deactivated.

Owner residents will be required to have an updated photo on their rec cards at least every five years.

Any annual golf cards purchased by the member will be deactivated at the same time; there will be no refunds or pro-rating of these cards while they are deactivated. It is the golfers’ responsibility to obtain an updated rec card within one week to prevent loss of these privileges.

Guests will not be able to be alone and use a member’s card to sign in. Only Owners, Associates and Tenants may bring guests and must be present when they enter facilities.

New golf fees will also go into effect July 1 and can be found at this link.

There is a more detailed story on this in the current Sun City West Independent.