New emergency lights for PRIDES golf cars

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The golf cars used by PRIDES volunteers are being equipped with new emergency safety lights. The cars are driven and parked in regular traffic lanes that have been blocked off with cones and signs, but cars travel very close to the volunteers.

The new lights are higher, and in addition to the large yellow flashing strobe have flashing white and amber led lights.

The safety cart used for holiday and emergency cleanup program and the four carts used in irrigation have been equipped with the new lights.

“The new lights are very helpful,” said Ralph Johnson, PRIDES president. “The people moved to other lanes much more quickly with the new lights than seeing our regular strobe light and orange flag.”

PRIDES volunteers operate 26 carts which are often in the roadways.

Mr. Johnson said carts used for regular Saturday morning regular cleanup program will be converted as maintenance people have the time.

Funds for the new lights came from the general treasury and donations, including the annual luminaria fund raiser, Mr. Johnson said.