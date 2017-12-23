Prosecutor: police justified in fatally shooting suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors say police in Charlottesville, Virginia, were justified in the fatal shooting of a suspect fleeing from a sex assault on a 72-year-old woman.

The Daily Progress reports that the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office released its findings Friday evening.

The report found 32-year-old J.C. Hawkins of Charlottesville twice pointed a gun at officers during a foot chase in which Hawkins waded into a river while shouting “Kill me!”

The shooting occurred Oct. 13, when police responded to a 911 call from the assault victim and saw Hawkins, who fit the victim’s description.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

