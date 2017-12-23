Police: Ohio postal worker kills boss, postal inspector

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a postal worker fatally shot his supervisor at a suburban Columbus post office and then killed a postal inspector outside of her apartment.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the male suspect in the slayings Saturday was arrested outside the apartment and that a handgun was recovered.

Police in Dublin say the suspect killed 52-year-old Lance Dempsey at that city’s post office around 4:30 a.m.

A Columbus homicide detective says the suspect killed the postal inspector about three hours later after waiting for her outside her apartment building. The detective says her body was found between two cars.

Police say the suspect faced discipline for workplace violations. He and the inspector have not yet been identified.

The postal service issued a statement Saturday referring questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.