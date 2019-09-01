Mustangs fend off Williams Field comeback for statement win

Mark Carlisle

West Valley Preps

After squandering a four-touchdown lead, Sunrise Mountain held off Williams Field Friday night, clinching the 38-35 victory with a game-winning field goal off the foot of sophomore Easton Black.

In their first year in back in 5A last season, Sunrise Mountain (2-0) lost two one-score games to Williams Field (0-2), including a season-ending loss in the 5A quarterfinals.

“They’re a great program. They’re a great football team,” said Sunrise Mountain coach Steve Decker of Williams Field. “So, for us to be able to play with them and get the victory is huge for us and our program and our kids’ confidence.”

Sunrise Mountain senior quarterback Alex Gianoli led the Mustang offense with 231 yards through the air on 17 for 32 passing and was the team’s top rusher with 80 yards on 16 attempts. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for one and bounced back from an untimely fourth-quarter interception to lead the Mustangs on the winning drive the next possession.

“You know, he learned. He grew a lot tonight,” Decker said. “We had a lot of ups and downs, and I think he just grew a ton, so it was huge for us.”

Senior receiver Nate Duran was Gianoli’s go-to guy, totaling 137 receiving yards. Duran’s 10 catches resulted in eight first downs and one touchdown.

“He’s the best receiver on the team right now,” Gianoli said. “He puts in so much work at practice, always grinding, always trying to make himself better, make the team better, and he was just a big player in this match tonight. He really was.”

Following a scoreless first quarter, Sunrise Mountain looked to be on its way to a rout of the team that ended its 2018 season, scoring four times in the first four minutes of the second quarter and jumping out to a 28-0 lead. Williams Field snuck in one score before the half to cut the lead to three touchdowns, and then its offense found its legs in the second half.

The Black Hawks scored another 14 unanswered points in the third to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 28-21. The Williams Field rushing attack was night and day from the first half to the second. The Black Hawks ran 11 times in each half but netted just 5 yards in the first, averaging less than half a yard per carry. They ran for 57 yards in the second half, averaging, 5.2 yards per carry.

Williams Field coach Steve Campbell said a more effective passing attack opened up the running game.

“At half time, we said, ‘There’s plenty of clock left, let’s go ahead and we’re going to still run the football. But we have to hit some (passing) plays, and we’re going to loosen that defense up a little bit.’ And I think that’s what happened,” Campbell said.

Black Hawk senior quarterback Mason Bugg’s 175 passing yards were spread fairly evenly between the halves, but he was far more efficient in the second half, completing 6 of 9 passes compared to 5 of 14 in the first half.

More than half of Williams Field’s 238 yards came from junior receiver Myles Taylor, who accounted for 125 of Buggs’ 175 passing yards on six catches.

Williams Field’s first scoring drive of the half started at the Sunrise Mountain 27 after a Mustang punt was aborted because of a high snap.

Sunrise Mountain opened the fourth with a touchdown, giving the Mustangs some breathing room with a 14-point lead with nine minutes left. The gap was narrowed back to seven after a touchdown drive on Williams Field’s next possession.

The Mustangs looked to be in control again after a clock-killing drive wound the clock inside three minutes as the Mustangs entered Black Hawk territory. However, on a third-and-1 Gianoli was picked off by senior Williams Field linebacker Sam Hancock who returned it for 34 yards, setting up Williams Field for a 26-yard touchdown drive to tie the game.

Gianoi got the ball back with 1:45 on the clock. After marching down the field, inside of 30 seconds the Mustangs faced a fourth-and-6 from the Williams Field 30.

Rather than attempt a long field goal, Sunrise Mountain went for it. Gianoli found the ever-reliable Duran for a 23-yard catch-and-run to the 7 yard line.

Gianoli clocked the ball with nine seconds left, setting it up for the sophomore kicker Black.

Black said he talked to Sunrise Mountain alumnus Jaxen Meskimen, whom Black split kicking duties with last season, before the kick. He said Meskimen told him to treat the kick “just like a normal day at practice.”

Williams Field tried to ice Black with a timeout, during which Black said he looked back to Meskimen on the sideline.

“I gave him that one last look, and I knew. I’m like, ‘This is going to be it,’” Black said.

The Sunrise Mountain sideline erupted after Black split the uprights. A kickoff and a failed Williams Field Hail Mary attempt killed the remaining seconds on the clock to seal the victory.

The Mustangs’ scoring surge early in the second quarter was helped by special teams play. Senior Chase Rudders blocked a punt to set up Sunrise Mountain at their opponent’s 2-yard line, leading to a one-play scoring drive on a Gianoli rush to make it 21-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, junior Steven Hoffman recovered an onside kick. The Mustangs scored on the first play of the drive again as Gianoli connected with junior receiver Ezekiel Marshall for a 48-yard touchdown pass. The two scores were separated by 13 seconds.

“They executed some stuff in the first half and we just put ourselves so far behind the eight ball that we had to fight back in to come and tie it up,” said Campbell.

The Mustangs also had a successful onside kick on the opening kickoff, recovered by junior Micah Scott, but it did not lead to a score.

Marshall finished with five catches for 79 yards. Junior Bryce Cord was the lead running back for Sunrise Mountain, accruing 41 yards on 12 attempts, including a 20-yard touchdown run. He added 15 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown on two catches.

The Black Hawks’ lead rusher was senior Kendrix Lurry, who netted zero yards on nine attempts in the first half but had 28 yards on five attempts in the second half. He had two touchdowns.

Williams Field’s other scores came on a 15-yard rush from Bugg, a 9-yard pass from Bugg to senior receiver Cal Bergquist. Bergquist also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score after Lurry fumbled at the goal line.