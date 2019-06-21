Mountain Ridge High’s future leaders honored HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America) at its state leadership conference honored Mountain Ridge High School members. Kim Rodgers earned a five-year advisor pin for the Bronze Chapter. Competitors recognized include: Abbey Britton (Medical Law and Ethics), Lindsey Foster (Medical Reading), Jacob Nova (HOSA Bowl, advanced to second round), Glenny Prabakaran (second place Medical Photography), Glenny Samenfink (fifth place Pathophysiology), Haley von dem Bussche (HOSA Bowl, advanced to second round), and Barbara James (Service Award Silver Level Recipient). Also, Bioscience CTE students celebrate success during the HOSA state conference where Glenny Prabakaran finished second in Health Career Photography, and Brenna Samenfink placed fifth in Pathophysiology. Mountain Ridge opens the 2019-20 school year Wednesday, Aug. 7.

