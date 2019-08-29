Monsoon visited Sun City West

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The so-called “nonsoon” of 2019 showed Sun City West residents it hadn’t left town yet.

The rain gauge located in Sun City West and operated by the Flood Control District of Maricopa County showed 0.79 inches of rain during the evening storm on August 28. A gauge located just northeast of Sun City West registered 1.19 inches of rainfall.

There was also a good show of lightening and thunder, and some wind, but no serious reports of damage. The PRIDES will no doubt have an additional amount of debris to pick up on their Saturday morning cleaning.

The storm first developed in the far east Valley, but eventually moved west to the Sun Cities.

Local resident Suzy Elfritz took a picture of lightening looking east from Old El Mirage Road, which runs north and south just east of the Sun City West walls.