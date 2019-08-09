Meet Your Surprise Neighbor: Tamara Ansbach

What is your title/occupation? Support Services Manager.

What school or department do you work at? Student Services.

How long have you worked here? Eight years.

What do you like most about your job? Working with our community and helping others.

What are you excited about on your campus/in your department and why? I am excited about the new year of exciting changes and progress with our district.

What do you like most about living here? I have lived here for 23 years, and this is has been home for my family. I have seen Surprise grow and have gotten to play a part in that growth.

Favorite community cause and why? The food bank. Our students are able to participate and give back to the community

When and why you moved here? I moved here in 1996 when it was a small town to raise a family in.

Where you lived prior to moving? Peoria.

If you could pick another occupation, what would it be? I have been in sales and a director of a private college in my previous positions.

What are your interests and hobbies? Camping and boating.

Describe one of the happiest moments in your life: Marrying my best friend from high school.

What is your best and worst habit? Best habit is organization, and worst habit is thinking things need to be done immediately.

What traits do you admire in others? Integrity and hard work.

Who is a person that inspires you and why? My mom. She was a hard worker and a woman that never gave up.

What is your guiding philosophy? Be present and enjoy the now.

What is your advice for today’s youth? Don’t blame others for your mistakes. Set your dreams and work hard towards them.