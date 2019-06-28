Meet Your Surprise Neighbor: Shawn Nordan

Town/Neighborhood: Surprise.

What is your title/occupation? Data Records Technician.

What school or department do you work/volunteer at? Riverview School.

How long have you worked here? Two years.

What do you like most about your job? Meeting all the new students as they enroll and watching them grow at my school.

If you could pick another occupation, what would it be? It would be something in community service, possibly helping others.

What are your interests and hobbies? I have always loved to explore. I hike, travel, read, and try to stay in shape.

What are you excited about on your campus/in your department and why? I’m excited about the community events and watching the interaction between the school and our families.

What do you like most about living here? The vicinity of different climates. Just a few hours north, you could play in snow, further west and you have the coast. Also, the variety of food in the local area. Almost every type has some representation here.

What changes would you like to see in this area? I would love to see traffic issues being resolved, along with more opportunities for children’s programs after school hours.

Favorite community cause and why? Parent Teacher Association (PTA). I worked with them for several years and enjoyed the many ways they give back to the school staff and children.

When and why you moved here? I was lucky enough to be stationed at Luke Air Force Base until I retired back in 2014.

Where you lived prior to moving? I was in England, about two hours northeast of London.

Who is in your family? I have two middle school boys that keep me quite busy.

Describe one of the happiest moments in your life: Listening to my boys’ excitement when they saw me on the television screen during the Dysart Heroes Dinner. (Dysart Heroes is a recognition program for employees in the Dysart Unified School District)

What is your best and worst habit? My best habit is cultivating strong relationships. For my worst habit, I don’t like to sit idle, I always find more work to be done.

What traits do you admire in others? Determination and the ability to lead while under pressure.

Who is a person that inspires you and why? My mom, for her ability to work and raise her boys.

What is your guiding philosophy? To never stop learning.

What is your advice for today’s youth? Learn as much as you can. It will help you later in life.