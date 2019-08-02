Meet Your Surprise Neighbor: Denise Hall

Town: Surprise

What is your title/occupation? I am a second-grade teacher at Riverview Elementary School in the Dysart Unified School District. In addition to teaching, I am beginning my sixth year as a peer mentor. I help welcome and support teachers that are new to the profession or new to our district.

What school or department do you work at? I work at Riverview School in the City of El Mirage.

How long have you worked here? I started working at Riverview on Jan. 31, 2011, when I was hired to take over a kindergarten class for the remainder of that school year. My first class graduated from eighth grade this past May. It was exciting to attend their graduation ceremony and watch eight of my original students walk across the stage to receive recognition for completing their K-8 schooling. I’ve loved working at Riverview and am starting my ninth year as part of the teaching staff.

What do you like most about your job? I love watching my students take charge of their own learning. I enjoy challenging them to push themselves beyond what they think they can do. We learn a lot about how our brains work and grow. We learn that mistakes are necessary for that growth to occur. I love teaching second grade because my students want to be at school, are willing to take risks and make me a better person.

What are you excited about on your campus/in your department and why? I am excited that Riverview School is becoming a “Leader in Me” school. We are teaching our students to set goals, celebrate victories, treat others with kindness, problem-solve when life gets tough and apply the seven “Leader in Me” habits in all areas of their lives. We want to raise leaders that will make positive contributions to their families, schools and communities.

What do you like most about living here? I love the small town feel within a growing community. We have beautiful parks, the White Tanks, a new library being built near my neighborhood, unique mom-and-pop restaurants, great schools and spring training.

What changes would you like to see in this area? We live in Asante and would love a grocery store near our home. Although, I would miss shopping at the Fry’s in Sun City where my daughter works. Many of the employees know us as “Aryka’s mom and dad.” We always feel very welcomed.

Favorite community cause and why? I am fortunate to be working with Man Up, Church!, a faith-based organization of volunteers that seeks to engage men of all ages in activities that foster spiritual growth, positively influence culture and create connections. One primary outreach is the Difference Makers Dads’ Club at Riverview School. The club exists to provide opportunities to engage children in positive, productive activities with male role models in the hope of having an impact on the culture of the community. Activities are planned and scheduled once a month, led by my husband, Jeremy Hall, and his friend, Kent Guyer. This past school year, we had a kickball game and dinner, built birdhouses using real hand-tools, had a board game night and went fishing at Cabela’s. Plans for the new year include helping to install irrigation for planters in the school courtyard, a camping expedition and a cooking competition.

When and why you moved here? My family moved to Surprise 13 years ago. When visiting the area, we liked the small-town, relaxed feel and wanted to get away from the hustle and bustle of Phoenix. My in-laws also moved to Surprise, allowing them to be involved with our children as they participated in city sports and school events.

Where you lived prior to moving? I moved to Arizona from West Virginia when I was 12 years old. My husband is an Arizona native and had always lived in Phoenix prior to our move to Surprise. We last lived in the north Phoenix area near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley. My husband and I both attended school and started our teaching careers in the Paradise Valley School District. We currently live in the Asante area and both teach for the Dysart School Unified School District.

Who is in your family? My husband and I have been married for 26 years. Jeremy is a math teacher at Shadow Ridge High School and Estrella Mountain Community College. Our daughter, Aryka, is 21, married and starting her last semester of pre-med studies at Grand Canyon University. She plans to go to med-school to be a dermatologist. Her husband, Preston, also attends GCU and is working on a degree in IT security. Our son, Aaron, is 18 and just graduated from Shadow Ridge. He will be attending Arizona State University this coming school year, pursuing a degree in actuarial science. My family also includes our five dogs. We have a dachshund named Bogey, two chihuahuas named Benji and Baby Girl, a Parson Russell Terrier named Buttercup and our newest addition, a chihuahua mix named Biscuit.

If you could pick another occupation, what would it be? I would enjoy volunteering at a senior living community. Several years ago, my mother was diagnosed with cancer and had a major stroke that left her paralyzed. She needed 24-hour care, and we had to make the decision to move her to a nursing home. I enjoyed not only visiting my mom, but the other residents of the community. Many of the men and women had very few visitors, so we would be sure to spend time talking to them, visiting in the dining room or attending chapel services. A dream of mine would be to have a preschool within a senior care center — the best of both worlds.

What are your interests and hobbies? I enjoy camping, hiking and fishing with my family. My favorite spot is Big Lake in the White Mountains. I was raised in the farming areas of the Midwest and have an eye for antiques. I like to do projects around our home, like decorating and re-purposing furniture and other special finds. I am dabbling in photography and like to visit new places in Arizona and document our trips with my camera.

Describe one of the happiest moments in your life: I have so many happy moments, but the most recent was our daughter’s wedding last summer. A lot of planning goes into a wedding, trying to make every detail just right. What I loved most was our time together as a family. Everyone was dressed up, dancing, laughing, really enjoying the special moment together. Our daughter was stunning, her husband was gentle and sweet as he promised to care for her, and my husband was honored to perform the ceremony. It was the perfect day.

What is your best and worst habit? My best habit is that I am extremely organized and enjoy following my usual routine to make sure everything gets completed, everything is in its place, and others can rely on me to follow through on my responsibilities. It is also my worst habit, because I put a lot of pressure on myself to be perfect. My brothers still call me “the perfect child.” I am learning to depend more on others, not take myself too seriously, and be more spontaneous.

What traits do you admire in others? I admire those who put the needs of others above their own. I respect people that have dedicated their lives to service, often with little reward or recognition. I most admire our police officers, firefighters and military personnel.

Who is a person that inspires you and why? My greatest mentor was my mother. When I was young, she taught in a very poor area of West Virginia. I really can’t remember what grades or subjects she taught, but I remember her buying extra coats to hand out in winter and attending her students’ music recitals and sporting events. She always seemed to know exactly what each child needed. I wanted to be just like her. I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives.

What is your guiding philosophy? The Bible and God’s teachings provide the values that I live by, and the truth that I follow. Proverbs 3:5-6 gives a directive for how to be lead by God. “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.” God has great plans for those who trust and believe.

What is your advice for today’s youth? Set goals, don’t give up when things get hard and don’t be afraid to try something new. Skilled trades are in high demand, learn to work with your hands. Spend time talking to your parents before they are gone. There is more to life than social media. Ask for help when you are overwhelmed and know that there is always someone out there that loves you more than you will ever realize.

District note: Mrs. Hall was honored as a 2018 Dysart Hero and was selected as a Rodel 2016 Exemplary Teacher. Exemplary teachers are selected based on their outstanding student achievement in high‐need schools, their ability to mentor new teachers, and the recommendation of their principals and Rodel’s observation team.