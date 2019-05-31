MCSO accepts discarded drugs

MCSO District 3 offices, 13063 W. Bell Road, Surprise
By Roger Ball
Independent Newsmedia

Drug collection box in lobby

Residents with medications they no longer need can safely and easily dispose of them in a container at the Maricopa County District 3 office, 13063 West Bell Road.

The box is in the public lobby which is open to the public 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“We encourage all the residents to take advantage of this program we offer to ensure potentially dangerous drugs are appropriately disposed of,” said Capt. Frank Williams, MCSO District 3 commander.

All prescription and over the counter medications, including vitamins and medications for pets, can be dropped into the container.

Illegal drugs and needles may not be dropped in the device. Inhalers, lotions, hydrogen peroxide, thermometers and aerosol cans are also prohibited.

