Many groups not meeting until fall

The standing committees of the Recreation Centers of Sun City West have gone into hiatus until September.

During the summer months the RCSCW governing board will reorganize and committee chairmanships will be assigned, and residents chosen to serve on the committees.

The standing committees Include Budget and Finance, Golf, Sports Pavilion and Bowling, Properties, Chartered Clubs and TORCH.

The application link for people wanting to serve on a standing or special committee has been pulled from the website and information will be given to the governing board members.

Residents who did not apply and are interested may send an email to Karen Roepken, executive assistant to the governing board, karen.roepken@suncitywest.com. Residents should indicate something about themselves and areas where they would like to serve.

The Property Owners and Residents Association has also cancelled all committee meetings until September.

Larry Woods, PORA governing board president, said the board may have some special executive session meetings during the summer.