Local voices: Glendale resident dislikes new city logo
The city of Glendale's old logo, left, and new logo, right. [Submitted photos]
Glendale adopted a new city logo in April.
No to new logo
Leave the Glendale logo just the way it has been! — Mikey Limon
Logo here to stay
Sorry, from what I heard stated in the workshop meeting when it was discussed, the baby has already been born. It is here to stay. — Cheryl Kappes
