Litchfield Park 5th fastest growing city in Arizona

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Litchfield Park grew at the fifth fastest rate of any Arizona municipality between 2017 and 2018, according to population data the U.S. Census Bureau published last month.

Litchfield Park grew from 6,046 to 6,310 people between 2017 and 2018. The increase of 272 people was only the 32nd largest of 91 Arizona cities and towns, but the growth rate of 4.4% was topped by only Buckeye (8.5%), Queen Creek (8.3%), Wickenburg (5.2%) and Marana (4.5%).

Between 2010 to 2018, Litchfield Park increased from 4,901 to 6,310, an increase of 15.2%, which ranks 21st in the state. Queen Creek saw the largest growth in the decade, growing by 61.2% since 2010.

Phoenix’s population has seen the largest total growth in the state, gaining 25,288 people between 2017 and 2018 and 210,977 people since 2010.