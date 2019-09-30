Legion Act opens programming up to more vets

Here is what local Post 62 in Peoria offers

By Frank Sisti

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Previous articles about the new Legion Act published in the Peoria Independent explained how the law has dramatically changed the potential for memberships in the American Legion and how the Legion Act can positively impact newly qualified veterans and their families across Peoria.

President Donald Trump signed the act, July 30.

Since the act went into effect, individual veterans who now qualify for American Legion membership are already visiting Post 62 in Peoria to apply for their membership based on the revised membership criteria.

A few of the veteran-centric programs that can be found at American Legion Post 62 are identified for readers:

A volunteer color guard/honor guard unit that can provide memorial and celebration of life services support for deceased veterans. The post also sponsors the JROTC of Peoria High School.

The Auxiliary Veterans Paint Program is sponsored. The auxiliary also sponsors a lap robe for veterans program in conjunction with the Happy Hearts Knitting & Crocheting for Veterans and Charity of Sun City Arizona.

Sponsors the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System Fisher House for families of veterans undergoing cancer treatments in the VA Hospital in Tucson. The group also sponsors an annual fishing derby.

An annual program for needy families — not just veteran families — at Christmas time.

The above information highlights the type of veteran and family-oriented programs going on at the Peoria American Legion Post 62. Many American Legion members volunteer their time and energy to make these and the many other programs found at Post 62 successful. These programs are veteran-centric resources for all veterans and their families and the families in the broader Peoria community.

In the next piece in this series, various United States Veteran’s Administration programs will be identified and explained. These are programs that veterans may be qualified for, and to not make full use of them is like leaving resources on the table.

The American Legion exists to provide the assistance that may be needed to access these programs. And always remember that the legionnaire brothers and sisters will work with those interested.

Peoria community American Legion Post No. 62, John J. Morris, is found at 9847. W Desert Cove Ave., 623-972-8372.

The post is completely staffed, including a service officer to welcome all eligible veterans and to incorporate them into the post’s many veteran-centric programs as well as provide connection with the many important Veterans Administration programs.

Editor’s note: Mr. Sisti is the historian for American Legion Post 62, located in Peoria.

Legion Act series

This article is part of a series detailing the recently signed Legion Act.