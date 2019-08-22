Labor Day closures The following Sun City West organizations have announced their Labor Day holiday hours. Independent Newsmedia – Offices closed Monday, Sept.2 PORA – Closed Monday, Sept. 2 Recreation Centers – Membership, Administrative Offices, Golf Operations and Library will be closed. The Sports Pavilion will be open regular hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. All Sun City West golf courses and recreation centers will be open for regular business hours.

