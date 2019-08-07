Jigsaw puzzle solving still under way

By Roger Ball

The jigsaw puzzle solvers are still active at the R.H. Johnson Sun City West Library, 13801 W Meeker Blvd.

Every summer since 2011 some of the patrons take on the challenge of assembling very large puzzles. This year the group is taking on two puzzles, as the first one, consisting of 18,000 pieces, was assembled in just 19 days. That project began June 4.

A second puzzle, approximately the same size, is now partially assembled.

In 2018, Ms. Kauzlaric said, 83 volunteers worked 1,980 hours to complete that puzzle.

Ms. Kauzlaric added all residents are welcome and the first puzzle is still on display. Some residents have brought their grandchildren to help with the projects during the summer. The library is open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday.

Vivian Hennessey, Sun City West resident, donates the puzzles every year, continuing the tradition started by her late husband in 2011.

