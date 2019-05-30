Intersection improvements to be made to Grand Avenue

Drivers who use Grand Avenue in Sun City West and Surprise should plan for weekend lane restrictions over two weekends.

The first restrictions are scheduled for May 31-June 2 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Meeker Boulevard. The second restrictions are scheduled to occur late-Friday, June 7, through late-Sunday, June 9 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and R.H. Johnson Boulevard.

The restrictions and closures are necessary so Arizona Department of Transportation crews can replace the pavement at these intersections.Drivers should allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in place:

The intersection of Grand Avenue and Meeker Boulevard/Reems Road will be restricted from 9 p.m. Friday, May 31, to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

• Grand Avenue will be narrowed with traffic using alternating lanes.

• No left turns will be allowed at the intersection.

• Traffic on Meeker Boulevard or Reems Road approaching Grand Avenue will be limited to right turns only.

Suggested left-turn detours:

• Friday, May 31, drivers on eastbound Grand Avenue should use R.H Johnson Boulevard as a temporary detour.

• Saturday, June 1, drivers on westbound Grand Avenue should use Parkview Place as a temporary detour.

The intersection of Grand Avenue and R.H. Johnson Boulevard/Sunrise Boulevard will be restricted from 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

• Grand Avenue will be narrowed with traffic using alternating lanes near the intersection.

• No left turns will be allowed.

• Traffic on R.H. Johnson Boulevard or Sunrise Boulevard approaching Grand Avenue will be limited to right turns only.

Suggested left-turn detours:

• Friday, June 7, drivers on eastbound Grand Avenue should use Meeker Boulevard as a temporary detour.

• Saturday, June 8, drivers on westbound Grand Avenue should use Parkview Place to Mountain View Boulevard as a temporary detour.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to www.azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.