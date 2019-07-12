Independent to post radio lineup

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Independent Newsmedia, parent company of the Sun City West Independent, Daily Independent and several other community newspapers, has entered to a joint promotional agreement with KSCW-LP, the non-profit community station operated by the Sun City West Broadcast Club.

The station is licensed to operate with low power on an FM frequency of 103.1 and can only be heard with a distance of a few miles outside Sun City West. However, the station also simulcasts online so winter residents and others can listen anywhere in the world at any time.

As part of its programming, KSCW-LP presents up to date weather information twice each hour, and the reports are underwritten by the Sun City West Independent, Daily Independent and yourvalley.net.

The station’s full weekly schedule is published in the Sun City West Independent the fourth week of each month.