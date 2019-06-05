Independent Newsmedia launches Surprise digital-delivery platforms

By Jacob Stanek

Independent Newsmedia

Independent Newsmedia offers a daily or weekly digital newsletter for the Surprise Today, a sister publication of the nonpartisan Daily News-Sun newspaper, which highlights and recaps news happening in your neighborhood. This hyperlocal approach provides an exclusive experience for readers to stay engaged in their community.

Whether it be City Council meetings or high school sporting events, it is important for residents to know what is going on in their neighborhood, and this can be achieved by reading the weekly e-newsletter. Readers can subscribe by visiting YourValley.net under the tab “free newsletter.” Readers then can select a community and how often they would like to receive their news.

Independent Newsmedia journalists place hyperlocal news at the core of their reporting, making sure readers get vital news that affect their daily life. This unique newsroom approach is easily accessible for everyone.

While the Surprise Today’s news content can be reached at YourValley.net, subscribing to the daily or weekly newsletter places your hometown news directly into your inbox. By subscribing to this newsletter, readers can remain informed about city planning and community events, on top of a plethora of other topics happening in the area.

Along with providing a newsletter with a strong emphasis on hyperlocal journalism, Independent Newsmedia places accessibility at the forefront of its production by having social media fan pages on Facebook and Twitter.

For residents that are active on social media, this is a seamless transition from the traditional methods of reading the news.

Readers can access their hometown’s news through their computer or phone simply by visiting the social media site and viewing the news through the site’s timelines. By liking and following Independent Newsmedia on social media platforms, residents can passively stay in the loop of what is happening in their city.

Reading the news through a digital platform is growing, and Independent Newsmedia makes sure that getting your hometown news is more accessible than ever.

About Independent Newsmedia

Independent Newsmedia publishes ten community newspapers, a senior lifestyles magazine and a daily newspaper that serves the entire Valley. Community news is available 24-7 at YourValley.net. Collectively, the Arizona group reaches more than one million readers each month.

Independent Newsmedia is 100 percent owned by a non-profit journalistic trust that allows all after-tax profits to be reinvested in the company’s community service mission and watchdog journalism. The company also owns and operates a commercial printing plant as well as multiple special events to engage the Phoenix-area market.

Editor’s note: Photojournalist Jacob Stanek can be reached at jstanek@newszap.com or on Twitter @DailyNewsSun.