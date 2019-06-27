Independence Day closures

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Sun City West Independence Day holiday closures

Independent Newsmedia offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, July 4 and 5.

The Property Owners and Residents Association offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, July 4 and 5.

The Recreation Centers of Sun City West will be closing some offices on Thursday, July 4.

Membership, Box Office, Administration, and Golf Operations will be closed on July 4, as will the Village Store.

The R.H. Johnson Library will be open on Wednesday, July 3, but closed on July 4.

The Sports Pavilion will be open on July 4 with regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Sun City West golf courses will be open for regular business hours on the holiday, with the exception of Echo Mesa and Deer Valley, which are closed for summer maintenance projects.

Members needing to put guest credits on their account are invited to do so at Member Services before the holiday weekend, or any day of the week at Grandview Golf Course, 14260 Meeker Blvd. Member Services, 19803 R.H. Johnson Blvd., is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays but is closed on holidays. Guest fee is $3.50 per person, per day.

Members may pay for a guest on the day of their visit, for that day only, at the various monitor stations, using Visa, MasterCard or Discover. No cash is accepted at those locations