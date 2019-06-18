By Chris Caraveo

Independent Newsmedia

Sometimes, people need a little help to feel secure in an already tenuous position.

For the homeless and victims of domestic violence, that rings especially true. The homeless need protection from outdoor conditions — like summer months in the Valley, which have seen temperatures rise to 113 degrees. Domestic violence victims need shelter from their alleged attackers, a place they won’t have to fear being abused or being harassed by their abuser.

In comes Homeward Bound. And with help from the Bruce & Diane Halle Foundation, the nonprofit group is on its way to providing extra peace of mind to the people who come through its doors.

Earlier this month, the Halle Foundation awarded a generous grant to Homeward Bound to provide 32 brand-new, digital security system cameras around the organization’s integrated services campus in central Phoenix. The foundation requested not to disclose the amount given, but a Homeward Bound official said it is what they would consider to be a large grant for the organization.

The system will provide 24/7 safety and security to the estimated 130 families going through the Homeward Bound program each year. Some of those families may be fleeing domestic violence and unhealthy relationships.

“We have always had very tight security on campus because solace and self-reliance are two main components of stabilization after experiencing homelessness,” Jordan Moreno, director of events and marketing, told the Daily News-Sun. “We keep a very close eye on guests who are allowed in and out to ensure that our residents are safe throughout their healing.

“However, with 24/7 use of the old equipment over the last 20 years, we found that the technology was outdated and we wanted to be able to capture faces and license plates with more clarity.”

Although Homeward Bound is not a shelter, it provides housing that specializes in helping families who are homeless get on a pathway out of poverty by providing not just housing, but tools and solutions to the root issues that cause families to become homeless. It also delivers tailored programming for homeless children, their parents and families to stabilize and get them back on their own feet.

“Experiencing homelessness can be very isolating for families… so the thought of relying on oneself can be terrifying,” Ms. Moreno said.

“We aim to build a community that is safe and encouraging for our families. We want to be a place of hope, inspiration and resiliency to give residents the confidence to break whatever ties, unhealthy relationships and dependencies they may have and thrive on their own after completing our one-year program.”

Ms. Moreno said domestic violence is a huge factor leading to homelessness, with more than 30% of the people seeking help at Homeward Bound fleeing violent situations.

“With the ever-rising cost of rent, these individuals can’t afford stable housing on their own and end up homeless,” she said.

In 2018, an estimated 36,000 homeless individuals were living in Arizona, and 33% of those were families. Earlier this year, the Maricopa Association of Governments released its Point-in-Time Homeless County, finding 6,614 homeless people were living on the streets of Maricopa County.

At Homeward Bound, 89% of its resident families are headed by young, single women with limited education and large debt.

“There are various reasons a person may become homeless, but we do find that there are a number of situations where an individual is in a position where they are in an unhealthy relationship, want to rid themselves of temptation of drugs or alcohol, or show their children that they can break the cycle of poverty,”

In addition to the security cameras, the grant will help Homeward Bound implement safety procedures in classrooms where financial basics, healthy relationships, self-improvement and parenting classes are hosted weekly.

According to its numbers, 90% of Homeward Bound parents will learn needed skills to stabilize their families and emotionally support their children after successfully completing the program. Also, 80% of Homeward Bound families will stabilize and transition to permanent housing within one year.

Homeward Bound also works with the Strong Foundations Center for Early Learning and Resiliency, which is housed in the same complex as the nonprofit, off Interstate 17 and Colter Street. The center provides early education services to children from 6 weeks old to 5 years.

“We rely on our community partners to help us maintain our position as a primary resource for homeless families in Phoenix,” stated Becky Jackson, President & CEO of Homeward Bound. “With safety being our top priority for residents, the funds from the Halle Foundation are instrumental to our success!”

In its 2018 Annual Report, Homeward Bound brought in $4.5 million in revenue, 27.4% of its through contributions like the Halle Foundation. Property gains account for 24% while program fees contributed 17.5%.

In all, 70.1% of the organization’s expenses went towards its programs, 15.2% to fundraising, and 14.7% for management.

For one of Homeward Bound’s residents, the program helped her get out of a toxic environment.

While Homeward Bound can’t identify past or current residents due to the sensitive nature of the work it does, Jordan Moreno, director of events and marketing, said the female resident was struggling with sobriety due to lack of support from her partner. She also was not educated, did not understand healthy boundaries and was afraid to tell her partner “no”.

“She had a daughter and came to realize their current situation was dangerous, committed to sobriety in order to be accepted into the Homeward Bound program and cut ties with those who were influencing bad behavior,” Ms. Moreno stated.

In Homeward Bound’s Summer 2019 Impact Report, the resident provided a few glimpses into what she has accomplished. She is now sober, has a sponsor, sponsors others, owns a home, and is about two years away from a master’s degree in counseling.

“I could not have done anything to further my life, nor stay sober, had it not been for this program,” she stated. “Some days, it was hard, and certainly more than humbling… but I truly needed the solace at Homeward Bound to recover.”

The Halle Foundation is not the only group providing big bucks to help limit the cycle of poverty. Earlier this year, Cheryl Hintzen-Gaines and Ira Gaines donated $100,000 at the organization’s 2019 Night of Hope Honorees event.

Ms. Moreno said it is important to let those who are experiencing homelessness to know there is a better life for them on the horizon.

“The first step is the hardest, but they are not alone,” she added. “They are capable of creating a better life for themselves and their families by leaning on organizations such as Homeward Bound for help.”

Homeward Bound is hosting the 15th Annual Old Bags Luncheon Nov. 20 at the Arizona Biltmore to raise funds and awareness for their program.

Volunteers who might want to get involved and learn more about Homeward Bound are welcomed to join. For tickets to the event or more information, visit www.homewardboundaz.org or reach out to Ms. Moreno at j.moreno@homewardboundaz.org.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit www.homewardboundaz.org and fill out the eligibility form, or call 602-263-7654 to get started.

People are also encouraged to donate school supplies to Homeward Bound. Drop off any donations at 2302 W. Colter St. in Phoenix. Contact Sherry Roueche at 602-374-8765 or S.Roueche@HomewardBoundAZ.org.