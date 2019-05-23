Surprise Business: Holiday pushes back trash, recycling next week

Curbside trash and recycling pickup will be delayed next week because of the Memorial Day holiday.

There will be no pickup service for customers who usually put the bins out on Monday. The schedule is pushed back a day all week, with Thursday customers receiving service on Friday this week.

Regular service will resume June 3 until Independence Day week.

City honoring vets in official ceremony

Surprise is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor the country’s fallen heroes.

It’s set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the Northwest Regional Library, 16089 N. Bullard Ave.

George Van de Langeryt will host the ceremony, while American Legion Post 96 Commander Mike Elliott will be the guest speaker.

Post 96 and the White Tank Mountain Detachment #1246 of the Marine Corps League will lay a wreath at the World War II monument near the library.

The event is free.

2 Surprise city pools opening this weekend

Memorial Day weekend means the opening of Surprise’s two city pools on Saturday, May 25.

The Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave., and the Hollyhock Pool, address, both open for their summer season, which runs through the last weekend in August.

The Aquatic Center opens daily at noon and closes at 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. on Fridays and 5 p.m. on weekends.

The hours for the Hollyhock Pool are noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. The pool is closed on Fridays.

The hours for both pools will be cut to just weekends, starting in August.

Prices to swim are $2 for resident adults, $1 for resident children and $5 for all non-residents.

Semi-annual passes are also available for families ($80), individual adults ($40) and individual children ($20). Passes are for Surprise residents only.

Independent to close office for Memorial Day

Independent Newsmedia’s Sun City office, 17220 N. Boswell Blvd., will be closed Monday, May 27 for the Memorial Day holiday.

The editorial and advertising deadlines for the June 5 edition of the weekly newspapers will remain the same — 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 for editorial submissions and noon Friday, May 31 for advertising.

The Independent office will reopen regular hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 28.

Hayden ready to meet with residents again

District 2 Councilmember Nancy Hayden is hosting one of her bi- monthly district meetings at 6:30 on Saturday, May 25 at the Sun City Grand Palm Room, 19726 N. Remington Drive.

Ms. Hayden hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the second Wednesdays and fourth Thursdays of every month.

Community Center to host Remley meetup

District 4 Councilmember Ken Remley is hosting one of his regular monthly district meetings at 6:30 on Wednesday, May 22 at the Surprise Community Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St.

Mr. Remley hosts the meetings for residents in his district on the fourth Wednesday each month.

Georgia city edges Surprise in saving water

Surprise residents came up just short in taking the pledge for the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation during April.

Among cities in the 100,000- to 299,000 population range, Surprise finished second in the online challenge conducted during April.

Athens, Georgia, residents submitted the most online pledges during the month.

The overall campaign helped save three-billion gallons of water across the nation.