Grand Avenue resurfacing prompts upcoming restrictions in Surprise

A project to resurface the Grand Avenue (US 60) intersections at Meeker as well as R.H. Johnson boulevards in Surprise will require weekend lane closures in early June, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The intersection of Grand Avenue and Meeker Boulevard/Reems Road will be restricted from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday. While crews are repaving the intersection, Grand Avenue will be narrowed with traffic using alternating lanes while the weekend work is underway. Left turns at the intersection will be restricted. Traffic on Meeker Boulevard or Reems Road approaching Grand Avenue also will be limited to right turns only.

Similar restrictions will be in place for the intersection of Grand Avenue and R.H. Johnson Boulevard/Sunrise Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday, June 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 9. Grand Avenue will be narrowed with traffic using alternating lanes while the weekend work is underway. Left turns at the intersection will be restricted. Traffic on R.H. Johnson Boulevard or Sunrise Boulevard approaching Grand Avenue also will be limited to right turns only.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes on both weekends to limit delays. Signs will direct travelers to detour routes.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511.

ADOT also provides highway condition information via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Editor’s Note: Information from ADOT.