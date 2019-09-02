Governor orders flag to half-staff for firefighter

News

Half-Staff Notification

Governor Doug Ducey today ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, to honor Goodyear Firefighter Austin Peck, who passed away on August 31, 2019. Flags will also be lowered on the day of interment.“Our hearts go out to the family of Goodyear firefighter Austin Peck,” said Governor Ducey. “Firefighter Peck served his community honorably and Arizona will remember his selfless service. In honor of Firefighter Peck, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.



