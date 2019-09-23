Go ask Alice: Peoria church hosts active shooter response training

By Philip Haldiman

Last week, Peoria was ground-zero for learning about fighting back against encountering an active shooter, whether it be at a business, school or place of worship.

The Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center hosted a First Protector Train-the-Trainer event for 150 state, local and tribal law enforcement officers statewide, Sept. 18-19, at Christ’s Church of the Valley 7007 W. Happy Valley Road.

The training focused on the ALICE — Alert Lockdown Inform Counter Evacuate — active shooter response with the goal of taking the training to community members.

Maj. Jennifer Pinnow, director of Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center, said ALICE focuses on safety and training for educators, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, business professionals, faith-based leaders and all who are dedicated to creating a safer place to live, work and learn.

Private security companies also participated.

The ALICE program increases employees’ and children’s odds of survival during a violent intruder event, and the classes provided preparation and a plan for individuals and organizations on how to proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or an active shooter, she said.

“As scenarios change, tactics change. ALICE goes beyond lockdown methods by providing people with a new set of skills that will greatly increase their odds of survival during an active shooter or threat situation,” she said

The event offered instructor-led classes that provided preparation and a plan for individuals and organizations on how to more proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or active shooter.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Frank Milstead said the threat of an active shooter attack is rare but very real.

“This training attempts to eradicate the ‘it can’t happen to me’ mentality and change the way people in schools, universities, businesses, hospitals and places of worship respond to armed intruders,” he said. “Individuals should be authorized and empowered to make their own life-saving decisions. Once empowered to make their own life-saving decisions, individuals must be trained in proactive response options, rather than a passive, mandated, one-size-fits-all response.”

