Glendale nonprofit hosts volunteer orientation Saturday

[Submitted photo]
Neighbors, News

Duet, a nonprofit, interfaith organization is looking for volunteers.

The organization matches isolated, homebound adults with local, compassionate volunteers who provide vital, free services including grocery shopping, rides to medical appointments, minor home repairs, computer training, and friendly visits.

Volunteers can choose when and where they’d like to serve.

The next volunteer orientation is 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at Trinity Mennonite Church, 4334 W. Vista Ave., in Glendale.

Visit duetaz.org/calendar/volunteer-orientation-january for information or to RSVP.



