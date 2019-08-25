Glendale nearing midpoint of pavement management program

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Glendale is nearing the halfway point of its pavement management program, a goal started in 2014 to remodel or entirely reconstruct each one of the city’s 748 miles of roads and highways.

The city is planned to cross the midpoint before the end of the fiscal year at the end of June 2020, according to projections from the Transportation Department. However, if the city is going to finish the latter half of the miles as quickly as it did the first, it will likely need more money allocated by City Council.

At the end of June, which concluded the 2019 fiscal year, Glendale had completed 304 miles in the first five years of its pavement management program. In fiscal year 2020, the city plans to remodel or renovate 92 more miles, which will put it beyond the halfway point of the project.

Though Glendale is covering more miles this fiscal year, 92 compared to an average of 61 in the first five years, it is working with far less money. The city spent $50 million on the first 304 miles of the project, but it will spend only $5.5 million on the 92 miles to be tackled this year — about one-third of the per-mile spending rate of the first five years.

Glendale will be able to accomplish more at a lower per-mile rate because most of the projects this year will require more minor changes. Glendale Pavement Management Program Manager Javier Gurrola explained to Glendale’s Citizen Transportation Oversight Commission last month that the types of road treatments under the project range from crack seals to complete road reconstruction.

“There’s a huge difference in cost” between the least and most invasive treatments, Mr. Gurrola said.

However, if the pavement management project won’t be able to maintain its pace if funding stays at the same level in years to come. Glendale is on pace to complete 53% of the project at the end of the fiscal year, six years into the project. If funding were to remain at $5.2 million per year, Mr. Gurrola estimates the project would finish in 2027 or 2028, meaning the latter 47% of the project would take seven or eight years.

“If we’re able to make a case to try to get more money, then that time obviously shortens significantly,” Mr. Gurrola said.

Mr. Gurrola said that money is his most important tool in completing these road treatments.

The transportation department will soon be presenting a road management program update to City Council in a workshop.

“(I will) say, hey, this is what our need is. How do we address this?” Mr. Gurrola said, regarding his plans to approach funding requests before Council.Glendale spends comparably on road management per mile compared to other Valley cities, Mr. Gurrola said. However, Commissioner Jack Nylund noted that is not the case if you consider that Glendale halted road management spending during its economic downturn where other cities did not.

“To me if you’re making a case to Council on the comparative analysis to other cities, where we’re spending the same funds, and show the model using Mesa as an example of a city who did it every year in spite of the economic downfall,” Mr. Nylund said. “And this city should have, to me, a pride factor should enter into it. The mentality should enter into it also, instead of growing the surplus to $100 million, putting more money into our transportation area so that are roadways are treated as they should be.”

Mr. Gurrola also noted that the city’s road management efforts do not end with this project of touching every mile of city roads with remodeling or reconstruction.

“Once it’s all touched, do you just do like a Pontiacs Pilate — wash your hands a walk away? No. No way,” he said. “No, you have to find out a way to keep it going. You want ongoing, perpetual pavement maintenance and preservation. You want to maintain streets in the best possible condition.”

He said a goal of his department was to get every city street on a five to seven year maintenance cycle.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@newszap.com or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.