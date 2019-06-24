Fuzzy Logic brings tunes to the Lake Pleasant waves

Bart Armbruster, Andy Crowley, Kevin Lofton and Dale Keyes make up Glendale-based Fuzzy Logic. [Special to the Independent]
News

Half of the cover band Fuzzy Logic, from Glendale, will perform as a duo 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at Scorpion Bay Marina, 10970 Peninsula Blvd., at Lake Pleasant, Peoria.

Fuzzy Logic features music covering genres from over four decades, from Johnny Cash to John Mellencamp. The group has been performing together in the Phoenix area for years with danceable, fun music and an engaging atmosphere.

The foursome includes Bart Armbruster (guitar and vocals), Andy Crowley (vocals and guitar), Kevin Lofton (drums) and Dale Keyes (bass and vocals).

Scorpion Bay is a floating playground, offering everything from daily pontoon and ski boat rentals to slips for long-term live-aboard lifestyles, to fishing and frolicking, complete with mountain views, dining and marina services.

 

IF YOU GO

Who: Fuzzy Logic Duo

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 3

Where: Scorpion Bay Marina, 10970 Peninsula Blvd.

More Information: scorpionbayaz.com



