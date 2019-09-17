Future MLB stars play in Peoria’s backyard

Fall league to see most ever night games this season

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Arizona ground is rich in the harvesting of big-name baseball players.

Los Angeles Dodger Cody Bellinger and Los Angeles Angel Mike Trout are two of the biggest Major League Baseball stars on the field today.

And both were able to launch their careers — from obscurity to stardom — thanks in large part to stints in the Arizona Fall League.

More than half of the players on MLB opening day 25-man rosters this season are AFL alumni — 391 of the 750 total active players.

The opportunity to see some of the league’s biggest prospects exists in the Northwest Valley at the Peoria Sports Complex.

And this season will provide new options.

Major League Baseball recently announced the 2019 Arizona Fall League schedule will feature the earliest start date and most night games in league history.

Fall League Director Bill Bavasi said Arizona is the place to say “you knew them when.”

“The players you watch in the Fall League could easily be in the (MLB) All Star game a year or two from now,” he said.

This year’s AFL Opening Day is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 with the last game, the championship game on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale.

Last year’s season kicked off Oct. 9.

AFL game times this year are slated to begin at either 12:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. In total, 69 night games are scheduled, including all 36 September contests.

Mr. Bavasi said the schedule change allows players from the minor leagues to move more seamlessly into the Fall League, which player development staffs prefer, rather than having to shut down players for almost a month after the minor league season ends in early September.

“It’s much more convenient,” he said. “The new schedule makes it much more convenient and easier for players because they won’t have to go home and then have to travel all the way back to Phoenix.”

Superintendent Blake Englert said the schedule change to night games is also beneficial to the fans.

“The effort aligns with fan availability to attend by doing more night games, particularly on the front end in September when it is still hot,” he said.

This time of year is heavy on scouting tournaments and showcases for both pro and college scouts. Mr. Englert said the AFL offers free tickets to those players and potentially a panel seminar opportunity with current AFL players about topics relevant to top-level high school-age players — topics such as being recruited, signing pro contracts, developing player nutrition, selecting an agent and more.

“The fall is a prime recruiting and scouting time for these players,” he said. “The sports complex hosts a tournament or showcase every weekend from Labor Day to Veterans Day,” he said.

Also new this season, the Peoria Sports Complex will be home to the Surprise Saguaros due to ongoing field renovations at Surprise Stadium that began immediately following the 2019 spring training season.

Surprise spokeswoman Diane Arthur said Surprise moved forward with significant field renovations to enhance playability, skill development and the fan experience. The updates will also have benefits for Major League ball clubs and community programs in Surprise, she said.

Field renovations will be completed in time for the 2020 spring training season.

Mr. Englert said Peoria will take in a rent that is inclusive of Peoria Stadium for the Saguaros, providing most of the gameday operations, including the ticket office. But AFL retains the ticket sales revenue.

Mr. Englert said with the Saguaros playing in Peoria, there will be a game virtually every day, just like during spring training.

All 30 Major League teams send a contingent of their most advanced prospects to make up the composition of each team, he said.

For example, the Peoria Javelinas are comprised of players from the Astros, Pirates, Red Sox, Mariners and Padres organizations.

“As far as a programming success for our local community, the Arizona Fall League provides an opportunity for local groups to have networking and fundraising gatherings with their games as a unique backdrop,” he said.

“People interested in those opportunities can contact Peoria Stadium for more information.”

Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Fall League is owned and operated by Major League Baseball.

Teams: There are four spring training venues. The Peoria Sports Complex, home to the defending Arizona Fall League Champion Peoria Javelinas and the Surprise Saguaros. The Saguaros will not play in Surprise this year due to stadium renovation. Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, home to Salt River Rafters and Scottsdale Scorpions, Camelback Ranch-Glendale in Phoenix is home to Glendale Desert Dogs, and Sloan Park is home to the Mesa Solar Sox.

Opening day: Wednesday, Sept.18

Last day: Saturday, Oct. 26, for the championship game at Salt River Fields.

Tickets: All tickets are general seating. $9 for an adult and $7 for seniors (55+). Kids 15 and under are free with accompanied by an adult.

Season passes: Single pass (admit one) for $95, or $75 for seniors; double pass (admit two) for $115, or $95 for seniors.

Path to the Bigs

In August, major league clubs hold a position draft to determine the players who will go to Arizona. Most are Double-A and Triple-A minor league players. Each Major League Baseball team sends six top prospects to the Arizona Fall League, 180 players in all.

This year’s All-Star Game in Cleveland featured 43 AFL alums. Here is a list of the pedigree produced from the fall league.

Percentage of AFL players who make it to the Bigs: Nearly 60%

Number of All-Stars: 321

Number of MVPs: 19

Number of Cy Young winners: 6

Number of World Series MVPs: 7

Number of Silver Sluggers: 99

Number of Gold Gloves: 88

Number of Rookies of the Year: 30

Spring training 2020

Major League Baseball announced the 2020 spring training schedules for the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues. All 14 Cactus League Teams will play in Peoria in 2020, including the Chicago Cubs on Monday, Feb. 24, San Francisco Giants on Thursday, Feb. 27, and Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, March 13.

Opening day: San Diego Padres versus Seattle Mariners Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Tickets: peoriasportscomplex.com

Phone: 623-773-8720