Friends of Library getting ready for huge sale

The Friends of the R.H. Johnson Sun City West Library volunteers will conduct their summer book sale, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, in the R.H. Johnson Recreation Centers social hall, 19803 R.H.Johnson Boulevard.

Bryce Woods, Friends of the Sun City West Library book sale co-chairman with his wife Stacie, said he anticipates thousands of books will be sold that day. The organization conducts four sales per year and all proceeds from the sales go directly towards purchasing new items for the library.

Even though attendance is often lower during the summer sale, Mr. Woods said he anticipates more than 500 people to attend the August 10 event. Very long lines of customers are always waiting to enter the social hall at their opening time, he said.

Donated books for future sale arrive at the library daily, and a few times each week volunteers sort and then store them in the storage building the organization maintains near the social hall.

Mr. Woods said donated books can be dropped off at the R.H. Johnson Library, 13801 Meeker Blvd., during regular library hours, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Visit suncitywest.com/rh-johnson-library-at-sun-city-west-az.

