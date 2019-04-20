Forged by pressure: Centennial pitcher Sydnie Sahhar ready to finish career with big playoff games

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

Sydnie Sahhar, Centennial softball coach Randall Kaye said, is usually a quiet leader that likes performing in big moments more than the attention that comes from them.

The senior pitcher emerged during her team’s pressure-packed run in the state 5A tournament last spring. She pitched an 11-inning shutout in an elimination game against Marana Mountain View just to get into the double elimination games at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix.

After a loss to Vail Cienega, she bounced back with a shutout of San Tan Poston Butte and a 2-1 win over Buckeye Verrado. That led to a rematch with Cienega and Centennial won 2-1, forcing a third game with a state title berth on the line.

The Bobcats eventually won and defeated Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge to claim their second straight 5A title. However, that 2-1 victory in 12 spine-tingling innings cast Centennial softball and the pitcher who threw all 12 innings in a different light.

“I know Sydnie plays in the summer and has been in a lot of big games. But that environment is one of the reason I coach in high school. It rivals any tournament in the summer. There’s so much more pressure. Your friends, family and community are there,” Kaye said. “I think she rose to the occasion. She set herself up as one of those kids who was going to compete and give her team a chance. Remember, I could have gone to another pitcher and I didn’t because her body language and the way she carries herself told me she wanted the ball.”

Sahhar and fellow returning Coyotes seniors Makenzie Celaya, Hailey Galvez, Dren Meginnis and Natalie Vasquez were left to wait for another chance this year. Then the typical story took a unique turn.

For most of those last 19 innings, Sahhar dueled against Cienega sophomore Mariah Lopez. Then in January, Lopez’s family moved to Peoria and she enrolled at Centennial.

“It’s been a good dynamic. I took it as a good thing since we have even more pitching. We definitely welcomed her and it’s been fun having her on the team,” Sahhar said. “My attitude is the same. I always want the ball but I always want to help my team, though.”

That approach started early. Her three older siblings played sports and she started playing softball at age 8.

Sahhar said she always ended up playing with older girls, helped prepare her to play club.

She followed in her siblings’ footsteps at Centennial. Celaya, Galvez, Meginnis and Sahhar immediately joined the varsity.

Centennial softball was in a valley at the time, in between the 2010 state champions and 2019 state title contenders. The Coyotes finished 12-13 in 2015 and went 13-12 with this freshman class in 2016.

Sahhar stepped in as a starting pitcher and stood out by holding down a potent Mesa Desert Ridge lineup in a 2-1 playoff loss.

“Freshman year was very different. I think the culture and our work ethic was very different. We work a lot harder now. And I think it’s helped shape us through the years with the goal of state in mind. Freshman year I think our goal was making it to the playoffs,” Sahhar said.

Coach Mike Repak stepped down after that season and Kaye arrived after years leading the local branch of the Firecrackers club.

Kaye said he knew of Sydnie and her dad, Tom, who was coaching youth softball at the time. A week before the 2017 tryouts he learned she would be out most of the year.

She started noticing pain in her back over the summer. By January 2017 Sahhar was experiencing intense pain. A specialist said she needed a brace for three months because of a stress fracture at the bottom of her back.

“Watching from the side was a big difference. It made me not take everything for granted. Sometime you think, ‘Oh, practice sucks,’ but not being able to practice made me appreciate the grit a little more,” Sahhar said.

Centennial finished 14-17 in 2017 with junior Alanna Moran handling most of the pitching duties. Moran was clutch in a 2-1 5A play-in victory over Vista Grande.

The Coyotes lost to eventual state runner up Tucson Sahuaro by one run in the first round. Sahhar did not play, though that was the first game she was available for after recovering from her injury.

“It was tough. I was kind of bummed out that we weren’t going to have her services. But we all took it as a challenge. We all worked harder to try to put ourselves in a position where she could come back,” Kaye said.

By 2018 bout the Coyotes and their ace were ready to leap into contention, though even that did not happen until the second half of the season.

Two losses to end the 2018 Desert Mountain Invitational and a 7-3 defeat in the next game against Buckeye Verrado dropped the team’s record to 9-5-1 and caused its pitcher to speak out.

“There was a stretch of five games where she got hit pretty hard. I was taking some of it on myself, like I wasn’t calling the best game for her. We weren’t on the same page on some things. One day she came to me after practice and wanted to let me know she wasn’t that bad of a pitcher. She said, ‘I’m going to get it together.’ From that point on, she was pretty good and I think she trusted me more and told me when she wanted to call something else,” Kaye said.

Moran and Meginnis pitched the next game, an 11-1 loss to Phoenix Arcadia. Then Sahhar lost a pitchers’ duel 1-0 to Scottsdale Chaparral.

But after that, Centennial won 12 of its next 13 games to win the Northwest Region and reach the double-elimination final eight of the 5A tourney.

Sahhar said the team originally just wanted to make it to Mofford. Then it almost reached the state final by knocking off the defending champion twice.

“It definitely made me realize it’s important to stay calm in those games. It’s easy to get super hype and excited and lose the moment,” Sahhar said.Now the goal is clear — a second state title to add to that scoreboard.

The seniors are leading the way, with Meginnis batting over .500 and hitting five homers, Galvez adding 11 RBI and Celaya fielding perfectly behind the plate.

“All of our seniors have been great since I’ve had them. And they all have that one goal,” Kaye said.

And the senior in the circle is still handling more than half the innings despite Centennial’s enviable pitching depth. In addition to Lopez, Kaye also can use Meginnis — who pitches more frequently at her club — and sophomore Meghan Golden probably would be the No. 2 starter if not for Lopez’s arrival.

“We have so much pitching. Mariah’s been great about coming in and trying to find her time. We haven’t used her as much as I’m sure she would like. But I haven’t seen anything that would lead me to believe she’s unhappy,” Kaye said. “We have four that can start. That’s a luxury I don’t think any other team has. At the end of the day, I know what I’m going to get from Sydnie. It’s tough not to give her the ball when it’s time.”

That might change a little bit in the playoffs. Sahhar had an unlucky loss against Sunrise Mountain, falling 1-0 after six no-hit innings. Lopez and Golden pitched in a 4-3 loss Thursday at Sunrise Mountain.

The Coyotes finish their season April 22 at No. 11 Queen Creek Casteel.In those games and the playoffs Kaye’s mantra of each pitcher taking care of nine batters might come into play.

Of all the 5A contenders — Centennial and Sunrise Mountain, Ironwood Ridge, Phoenix Horizon and Tucson Sunnyside — the Coyotes have the most arms, and typically pitching paves the road to a softball title.

“Winning state would obviously be so awesome. In sixth through eighth grade we went to the state game and it was always so cool and we would think about playing in that game,” Sahhar said.

Sahhar has experienced a banner senior season off the field too. She is the Centennial student body vice president.

In March she earned one of 14 Arizona 2018 Triple-Impact Competitor Scholarship. In a separate awards ceremony, she was one of four students receiving Dr. Santarelli Leadership Scholarships.

“She’s an easy player to follow because she’s so upbeat. She’s tough but you really don’t see that gritty, feisty personality. It’s more that she’s relentless and determined,” Kaye said.

Sahhar started attending Grand Canyon University camps in seventh grade. The Lopes offered her in January of her freshman year.In the intervening three years, she said, her connection to the program and university has only grown. Sahhar said she wants to study sports psychology.

“Ever since I’ve committed I felt like God wanted me to go there and I’ve never looked back. I’m so excited and I get more and more excited the closer I get to going there,” Sahhar said.