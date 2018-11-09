Restaurant fundraisers helps wounded Glendale sergeant

An fundraiser Friday will support the recovery efforts of a Glendale sergeant injured during a shooting earlier this year.

Sgt. Robert Kent Livingston was shot during a confrontation with a man who was wanted on felony warrants for failure to appear.

The incident occurred March 2 near 43rd and Olive avenues. Mr. Livingston had been in and out of the hospital but was last reported recovering at home.

The fundraisers are 3-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at Mi Familia Mexican Food, 25155 N. 67th Ave. No. 138, Phoenix, AZ 85085; and Nov. 3-10 p.m. at Tim Finnegan’s Irish Restaurant and Pub, 17045 N. 59th Ave. No. 103, Glendale, AZ 85308.

A car wash fundraiser in April raised over $25,000 for Mr. Livingston.



