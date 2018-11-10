Police arrest 3 in connection with robbery at Glendale park

Over the course of three weeks, authorities have nabbed three men in connection to an assault and robbery investigation at a Glendale park last month.

Glendale police report Javonte Bass was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated and armed robbery.

In addition, Christian Gutshall and Michael Rhea, both 18, were arrested Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, respectively.

The three were identified as suspects in a robbery and assault case the night of Oct. 18 at a park near 59th and Olive avenues. According to probable cause statements, three victims told police they had driven a stolen truck to Glendale to meet with Mr. Gutshall to smoke marijuana. However, Mr. Gutshall arrived with four other people, including Mr. Bass and Mr. Rhea.

All eight individuals rode in two vehicles to a gas station to buy cigarettes and returned to the park to smoke.

While at the park, the defendants and the two unknown males asked the victims if they were armed or had money. The defendants were reportedly armed with handguns and passed around their weapons. At some point Mr. Gutshall allegedly punched one of the victims.

However, the victim escaped and ran to a gas station to call police. Meanwhile, the other two victims were reportedly assaulted, one of whom was struck in the head with a handgun. The suspects then left after stealing one of the victim’s phone and wallet.

The victims later identified Mr. Gutshall, Mr. Rhea and Mr. Bass in a photo lineup.

Suspects located on different days

Police located Mr. Rhea Nov. 1 near his home in southwest Phoenix. In an interview, Mr. Rhea said he and the defendants did meet up with others the night of Oct. 18 to smoke. However, he did not indicate being involved in a fight.

He said he did not want to smoke with two of the victims, whom he identified as sex offenders, so he left on a bus. Police questioned him further about which bus he took, but he did not answer and requested an attorney.

Days before on Oct. 29, police in Tempe were conducting surveillance on a stolen pickup truck near Mill Avenue and 3rd Street when Mr. Gutshall and two other people were seen walking around it and then entering it. Police stopped them from leaving and detained them.

Mr. Gutshall told police he had bought the truck in Glendale and drove to Tempe. He reportedly obtained the truck for $300, which he himself found fishy, after he had sold his Honda sedan for $600.

The Honda was one of the vehicles used in the Oct. 18 incident, police learned.

Mr. Gutshall was arrested for theft of means of transportation and prohibited possession of a weapon after police found a handgun in the truck.

When police found Mr. Bass Nov. 6 in the area of where the assault and robbery occurred, he told officers he did not participate in the attack and said Mr. Gutshall likely sold the items stolen.

He and Mr. Rhea were booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond each. They have court dates later this month.

Mr. Gutshall appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. He was denied bond at the time of his arrest due to being on felony release.

He is expected to have a plea acceptance and sentencing in December.