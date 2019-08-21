Fire, medical dept. offering ride-alongs

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

Residents who have wondered how quickly fire and medical crews respond, or the problems of navigating a large emergency vehicle through traffic, the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority is offering opportunities to learn that first-hand.

Residents are invited to go on ride alongs with AFMA crews.

“We want people to see first-hand what it’s like to be an AFMA firefighter or EMS professional and the services we provide,” said Eric Kriwer, AFMA deputy chief and fire marshall.

The rides are with fire or ambulance crews between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and residents are limited to one ride per year. About 80 percent of AFMA calls are for medical emergencies.

AFMA maintains eight stations, four of them in Sun City West, one in Wittmann, two in Sun Lakes and one in Tonopah.

For information and to schedule a ride along, call the AFMA administrative office 623-544-5400.

Visit AFMA.az.gov.