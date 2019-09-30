Fire Dept open houses scheduled

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority is conducting open houses to commemorate Fire Prevention Week.

The open houses will be 9 a.m.-noon, Tueday, Oct. 8.

Station 101, 19001 N. Camino del Sol, Sun City West, and Station 106, 20303 W. Patton Road will be host sites in the North County Fire & Medical District.

Firefighters and medics will be on hand to conduct the tours which will include stations, trucks and other equipment.

Refreshments and safety materials will be provided to attendees.