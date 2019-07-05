Fire dept gets rehab vehicle

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has purchased a new rehabilitation unit to be based in Sun City West.

The unit is intended to be dispatched to working fires that will involve a long period of firefighter time at the scene.

The vehicle can provide an area for firefighters to rest and cool down their body temperatures, take vital signs and replenish liquids.

Ron Puchta, United Sun Cities Firefighters Association chapter vice president, said he is glad to see this new piece of equipment put into service.

“Being able to help firefighters who have undergone serious heat stress will improve health and longevity—both in the daily work cycle at fire scenes, but also in later life,” Mr. Puchta said.

The new unit is the only one like it in the West Valley and will probably be dispatched to other communities as well as Sun City West, according to Eric Kriwer, AFMA Fire Marshal.

The other four units are in Phoenix, Mesa, Gilbert and Apache Junction.

