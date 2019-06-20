Fire budgets to be set

By Roger Ball

Independent Newsmedia

The North County Fire & Medical District and the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority will adopt their 2019-20 operating budgets Tuesday, June 25.

The NCFMD will meet at 10 and the AFMA at 11. The meetings will be held at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Auditorium, 205 West Jefferson Street, Phoenix.

Diane Goke, AFMA finance manager and chief financial officer, said once the budget is adopted a ceiling is set. The governing board can make reductions to the overall budget, but it cannot be increased, she added.

The tentative budget is posted on the AFMA website, www.afma.az.gov.

The meeting will be the first for new NCFMD board member Richard Bookie who was chosen to fill the vacancy due to resignation of Dr. Diane Cheney. Mr. Bookie will serve a term that runs through December 2020.