Fire boards adopt budgets

The North County Fire & Medical District and the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority adopted 2019-20 budgets at their June 25 meetings.

The NCFMD budget is for $18,699,109, and the AFMA budget amount is $29,024,844.

AFMA consists of NCFMD and South County Fire & Medical District.

Mary Dalton, AFMA assistant chief, said the proposed budgets were posted online from May 29 – June 17, and a public hearing was scheduled for June 25 for both budgets.

No one from the public attended either budget meeting.

David Wilson, NCFMD and AFMA governing board chairman, said the new budget should have no impact on the property tax rate.

“But people tend to forget that home values go up, and the tax rate is a percentage. So the rate won’t go up but the amount the homeowner has to pay may increase,” Mr. Wilson said.