2 PUSD board seats to be filled: Pingerelli, Underhill leading the pack

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Incumbent Beverly Pingerelli and newcomer Cory Underhill are leading the pack for two open seats in this year’s election for the five-person Peoria Unified School District Governing Board.

In the four-person race, Ms. Pingerelli is leading the pack with about 33 percent and Ms. Underhill was next behind with about 26 percent, according to unofficial results posted Friday afternoon.

New school board terms will begin Jan. 1.

Ms. Pingerelli stated she was pleased with the initial early ballot results and looks forward to the final count.

Ms. Underhill is a former PUSD third grade teacher.

She said her favorite part of the campaign was meeting parents and students at the schools she visited each day.

She thanked her crew of family and friends who volunteered and supported her.

“Having recently come out of the classroom and experienced the educator movement that occurred last year definitely gave me a perspective that I was able to share with many community members,” Ms. Underhill said.

PUSD Governing Board

Results as of Friday afternoon.

Beverly Pingerelli: 32.61 percent

Cory Underhill: 25.69 percent

Davita Solter: 21.93 percent

Michael Gard: 19.34 percen

Source: Maricopa County