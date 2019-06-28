DOUBLE DUTY DOUG: Madoski starts balancing new Mountain Ridge, JUCO football coaching jobs

Richard Smith

West Valley Preps

Doug Madoski never coached football on the high school level, having spent most of the past two decades either as the Scottsdale Community College coach or assistant coach.

But when the high school job near his neighborhood suddenly came open for the second time in three years, it caught his eye. Madoski applied for Mountain Ridge head coach even though he was silently committed to coaching a team in the new Hohokam Junior College Athletic Conference — which is trying to fill the void after all Maricopa County community colleges, including Scottsdale, dropped football.

He got in late in the interview process and emerged as the choice in late April. Mountain Ridge officially hired him May 15, announced his hire May 19 and started spring practice May 22.

“I was intrigued by it. When I first got to the Valley, Mountain Ridge was a top program and we recruited there fairly often with Scottsdale. I wanted to see why it was not as successful as in the past,” Madoski said.

That is a polite way of putting it. It is fair to say the Mountain Lions’ 2018 season and early 2019 offseason was the low point for the program.

Three months after a 0-10 season in Vinny Ciliberti’s second year as head coach, things got worse. Ciliberti was let go after Tempe Police originally arrested him Feb. 4 in a case involving an attempted online sexual encounter with an undercover officer posing as an 14-year-old boy.

Athletic director Junior Michael promoted defensive coordinator Ben Kullos to interim coach in March as he started a search for the full-time coach.

“Coach Kullos did a heck of a job running the program as the interim coach,” Madoski said.

In an email interview, Michael stated that every football hire he have been part of has been difficult.

Given the circumstances and short turnaround time, this one only grew in importance.

“It is a major hire and we want to get it right for our community,” Michael stated. “The events leading up to the hire definitely created timeline challenges for us. In addition, at the end we were left with quality candidates, making the decision even more difficult.”

Two in-house candidates received extensive consideration along with Madoski, Kullos — a 2012 Liberty High graduate — and longtime Mountain Lions freshman head coach Bryan Rossi.

Madoski said both coaches will return to their roles with his staff, and that both have been invaluable with his transition and will provide the on-campus face of the program. Madoski will coach practice for the junior college Maricopa Mustangs in the early mornings, and Mountain Ridge after school.

“Both coach Kullos and coach Rossi did amazing work in the interim, keeping our program moving in the right direction. They have been bright spots in our program for a long time, and words cannot explain our appreciation for them. We are lucky to have them on our coaching and teaching staff,” Michael stated. “Both coach Kullos and coach Rossi can, and will, be head coaches in the future if they choose to. Having them on staff and on campus will be vital to our success as a program for many reasons, but specifically by helping coach Madoski navigate the many aspects of a high school campus.”

However, Madoski’s resume is unique and, given the Mountain Lions’ situation, difficult to ignore. In 12 years as the head coach at Scottsdale Community College, he was a four-time Western States Football League coach of the year selection, has coached six Valley of the Sun Bowl games.

He said the Mountain Lions and Mustangs will have separate coaching staffs, but the junior college coaches will be available to help Mountain Ridge coaches and players.

“Junior was good with it from the jump. The first time I brought up the idea of coaching both teams, he said, ‘Wow, this has never been tried before,’” Madoski said. “The district has stepped up. We can impact not only Mountain Ridge but the entire community. Every coach I’ve talked to has asked if I was half crazy but it has been a lot easier thanks to the district, school and both coaching staffs.”

The Mountain Ridge staff will remain mostly the same with one face returning from the program’s better days. Kevin Schmitt has taught at the school since it opened in 1995 and is back as strength and conditioning coach — his role in the Steve Belles era.

Madoski said with such a short time before the Aug. 23 opener at Mesa Skyline, implementing a quality strength program will be the quickest way for the team to improve this summer. Schmitt fits in line with the rest of the holdover staff.

“The task ahead of us is mammoth. I felt like the right people to have are there and truly committed to it. They care about Mountain Ridge and the kids,” Madoski said.

Their task may be more arduous in terms of changing the mentality around the program than football strategy and talent level.

The new coach said he wants players to take the initiative to lead workouts. However, he has tried to be cautious about overloading returning players who have been through a lot.

“I wanted them to feel like their entire world had not blown up again. I thought it was good to keep a low key approach rather than to go in and change a bunch of things right away,” Madoski said.

The Mountain Lions will work on offensive and defensive schemes closer to camp in late July. Thus far, the summer has been more about building a foundation.

Michael stated his main goal for the program is to create positive experiences for student-athletes, where they learn many life lessons through athletics, while raising the standard of the program to a level where it becomes a point of pride for the community.

“In my many meetings with coach Madoski, he is bringing to our program a standard that resembles the one he created at Scottsdale Community College. He has been working to fill gaps in the area of equipment and foundational components necessary for a successful football program,” Michael stated. “I have heard from the other coaches, the greatest change thus far has been in the weight room. This increased focus in the weight room started in the spring with coach Kullos, and coach Madoski has been contributing to ensure our athletes are building on current strengths (in the weight room), while addressing bad habits.”