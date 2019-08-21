The head of Arizona’s largest utility provider is on his way out after an announcement that he is retiring.

Donald Brandt, Chairman and CEO of Pinnacle West Capital Corp., the parent company of Arizona Public Service, is retiring effective Nov. 15.

The Board of Directors announced Mr. Brandt’s retirement in a release Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Brandt, who also serves as Pinnacle West’s president, has served with Pinnacle West and APS for 16 years.

The Board of Directors elected current APS President Jeff Guldner to the board effective immediately, and appointed him Chairman of the Board, Pinnacle West President and CEO, and APS CEO upon Mr. Brandt’s retirement in November. Mr. Guldner will continue to serve as President of APS.

“I have total confidence that Jeff Guldner and his team will successfully navigate what will be a dynamic and new energy environment for APS and Arizona,” Mr. Brandt stated in a release. “This team is prepared to succeed for our customers and shareholders.”

Speaking on behalf of the Pinnacle West board, Lead Director Kathy Munro said they had worked to develop an orderly succession plan in the executive office for some time.

“Our employees, customers and shareholders have greatly benefited from Don’s remarkable leadership and his strong and steady hand,” Ms. Munro stated in a release. “His impact extends beyond APS. Don is recognized nationally for his work in the nuclear industry, leadership in solar energy, and commitment to first responders and veterans.

“He is personally dedicated to making our communities better places to live and work, and his direct involvement in tackling some of the state’s biggest challenges is a tribute to Don’s character. The board is confident that the new management team will continue to provide steady and thoughtful leadership.”

Mr. Guldner was promoted to President of APS in 2018, and prior roles included executive vice president of public policy, general counsel and responsibility for Customer Service. Prior to joining APS in 2004, Mr. Guldner was a partner in the Phoenix office of Snell & Wilmer LLP. He is a Navy veteran.

“Without question, we face a rapidly changing energy future,” Mr. Guldner stated in a release. “We remain dedicated to our communities, customers and employees as we provide clean, reliable and affordable energy to our growing state. These core priorities will continue to shape the way we manage our business going forward.”

The announcement of Mr. Brandt’s retirement comes after months of scrutiny regarding the death of a Sun City West woman in 2018, purportedly due to her electricity being cut off.

Mr. Brandt had been slated to speak with commissioners of the Arizona Corporation Commission Aug. 5, but his showing was delayed to a meeting in September.

It is unknown if he will remain committed to appearing at that meeting.